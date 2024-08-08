Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Downgraded by Baird R W

Baird R W cut shares of Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ALB. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Albemarle to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird cut Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $102.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Albemarle from $128.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $128.37.

NYSE ALB opened at $79.07 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.67. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $79.00 and a twelve month high of $203.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.75, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.49). Albemarle had a negative net margin of 6.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.38%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Albemarle will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.405 per share. This is an increase from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.91%.

In other Albemarle news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total value of $114,251.79. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALB. WFA Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 610.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. USCF Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Albemarle by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. USCF Advisers LLC now owns 200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Albemarle by 2,942.9% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

