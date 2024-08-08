Albion Financial Group UT Acquires 1,000 Shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Albion Financial Group UT raised its holdings in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Free Report) by 1,785.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,056 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,029,000 after acquiring an additional 623 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 47.4% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Bright Futures Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $438,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2,159.3% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after buying an additional 24,335 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 329,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,499,000 after buying an additional 179,699 shares during the last quarter.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 3.4 %

ARKK traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.82. 3,101,608 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,871,160. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12-month low of $33.76 and a 12-month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $44.57 and a 200 day moving average of $46.28.

ARK Innovation ETF Company Profile

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

