Albion Financial Group UT Invests $66,000 in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,000 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RIO. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 24,838,524 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,849,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644,751 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 296.2% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,022,765 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $71,382,000 after acquiring an additional 764,635 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 560.8% during the 4th quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 791,933 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $58,967,000 after acquiring an additional 672,095 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,045,541 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,194,751,000 after acquiring an additional 475,329 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 191.3% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 715,829 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $53,301,000 after acquiring an additional 470,073 shares during the period. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC upgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank cut Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Rio Tinto Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, StockNews.com raised Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Rio Tinto Group Price Performance

RIO stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $62.91. The company had a trading volume of 1,047,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,845. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.79. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $75.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Rio Tinto Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a yield of 6.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 16th.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

