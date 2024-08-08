Albion Financial Group UT Purchases Shares of 5,735 First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS)

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 5,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000.
Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,064,000. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,123,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF by 325.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 178,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,497,000 after purchasing an additional 136,951 shares during the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $470,000. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Growth Strength ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $572,000.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Price Performance
First Trust Growth Strength ETF stock traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.29. 68,099 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,085. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $30.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.11. First Trust Growth Strength ETF has a 1 year low of $22.69 and a 1 year high of $31.80.
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Dividend Announcement
First Trust Growth Strength ETF Profile
The First Trust Growth Strength ETF (FTGS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the The Growth Strength index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 well-capitalized, large-cap companies with strong market positions in the US. The fund uses various fundamental metrics to select growth equities.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Growth Strength ETF
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Growth Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTGS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Growth Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.