Albion Financial Group UT Sells 125 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Albion Financial Group UT lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 13.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $88,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midland Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $64,283,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 11,179.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 242,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after acquiring an additional 239,901 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $26,242,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 50.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 426,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,467,000 after purchasing an additional 142,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 16.9% in the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 572,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after purchasing an additional 82,868 shares during the period.
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Up 1.4 %
IJJ traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $115.36. 37,944 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 171,892. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $92.79 and a 1-year high of $124.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $115.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.23.
About iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF
iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
