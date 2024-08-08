Algonquin Power & Utilities (AQN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (NYSE:AQN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $737.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.38 million. Algonquin Power & Utilities had a positive return on equity of 5.39% and a negative net margin of 12.44%. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Algonquin Power & Utilities to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Price Performance

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at $6.07 on Thursday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $7.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.38 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.04 and a 200-day moving average of $6.10.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.76%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $7.70 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Algonquin Power & Utilities from $7.50 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.06.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Company Profile

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

Featured Stories

