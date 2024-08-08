Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.
Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.
Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.5 %
NYSE:ALSN traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,289. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.
Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission
In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ALSN
About Allison Transmission
Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.
Further Reading
