Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.25

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the auto parts company on Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th.

Allison Transmission has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years. Allison Transmission has a dividend payout ratio of 10.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Allison Transmission to earn $8.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.3%.

Allison Transmission Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:ALSN traded up $2.05 on Thursday, reaching $85.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 644,289. Allison Transmission has a 12-month low of $50.13 and a 12-month high of $89.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $78.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.41.

Insider Transactions at Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission ( NYSE:ALSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.09. Allison Transmission had a return on equity of 52.18% and a net margin of 21.95%. The business had revenue of $816.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.44 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 7.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Allison Transmission news, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total value of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Rafael Basso sold 12,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $940,235.52. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,395.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Coll sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.06, for a total transaction of $150,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,082,365.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALSN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Allison Transmission from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Allison Transmission from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Raymond James began coverage on Allison Transmission in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Allison Transmission from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.57.

About Allison Transmission

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells fully automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles, and electrified propulsion systems worldwide. It provides commercial-duty on-highway, off-highway and defense fully automatic transmissions, and electric hybrid and fully electric systems.

Further Reading

