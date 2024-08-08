Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Dennis A. Ausiello Sells 20,250 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.46. 823,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,072. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.16.

Get Alnylam Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on ALNY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $215.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $242.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $174.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $248.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $269.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Trading of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.