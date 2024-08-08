Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Director Dennis A. Ausiello Sells 20,250 Shares

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) Director Dennis A. Ausiello sold 20,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.00, for a total transaction of $5,305,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,632. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.0 %
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $10.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $270.46. 823,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,072. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $141.98 and a one year high of $274.93. The company has a market cap of $34.21 billion, a PE ratio of -97.08 and a beta of 0.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $215.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $176.16.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.61. The company had revenue of $659.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.22 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 107.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.21) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $262,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $217,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 113,463 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,885,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,237.5% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 321 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,292 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,744,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
