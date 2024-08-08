Alpha Finance Lab Price Tops $0.0538 on Major Exchanges (ALPHA)

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 8th. Alpha Finance Lab has a market capitalization of $53.81 million and approximately $1.08 million worth of Alpha Finance Lab was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Alpha Finance Lab coin can currently be purchased for $0.0538 or 0.00000091 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Alpha Finance Lab has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Alpha Finance Lab alerts:

Binamars (BMARS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $314.98 or 0.01155845 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001469 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.01504547 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.30 or 0.00005593 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002005 BTC.

Altura (ALU) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab Profile

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) is a coin. Its launch date was September 28th, 2020. Alpha Finance Lab’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Alpha Finance Lab’s official Twitter account is @AlphaFinanceLab. Alpha Finance Lab’s official message board is blog.alphafinance.io. Alpha Finance Lab’s official website is stellaxyz.io.

Buying and Selling Alpha Finance Lab

According to CryptoCompare, “Stella (ALPHA), formerly known as Alpha Venture DAO, is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform focused on cross-chain interoperability. It allows users and developers to operate on multiple blockchain networks. The platform’s native token, ALPHA, plays a crucial role in governance and functionality. Stella was created by blockchain and finance professionals, including Tascha Punyaneramitdee and Nipun Pitimanaaree. The ALPHA token is used for governance, enabling token holders to vote on proposals, and for staking, allowing them to earn transaction fees and enhance security.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alpha Finance Lab directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alpha Finance Lab should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alpha Finance Lab using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Alpha Finance Lab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Alpha Finance Lab and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.