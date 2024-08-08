Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Up 2.2%

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 2.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $163.07 and last traded at $162.44. Approximately 5,702,564 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 28,146,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.94.

GOOGL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on Alphabet from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.74.

The firm has a market cap of $2.00 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $177.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $161.75.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.60 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Alphabet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.27%.

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $738,039.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.35, for a total transaction of $3,652,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,182,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,310,204.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 1,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.08, for a total transaction of $252,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,039.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,308 shares of company stock valued at $21,385,000. 11.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc raised its holdings in Alphabet by 75.0% in the 2nd quarter. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc now owns 140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Tributary Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $30,000. Kings Path Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

