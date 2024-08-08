Altria Group (NYSE:MO) Shares Up 0.8%

Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $50.81 and last traded at $50.43. 1,731,993 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 10,688,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.03.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Argus upgraded Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $47.33 and a 200 day moving average of $44.19. The company has a market cap of $86.65 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.04). Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The company had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.77%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.01%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MO. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in Altria Group by 63.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 21,163 shares during the period. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.3% during the second quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 51,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,428,000. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 329,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,009,000 after purchasing an additional 259,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 6,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. 57.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

