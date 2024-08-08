Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Price Target Cut to $210.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) had its target price cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $240.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce giant’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential upside of 29.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AMZN. Barclays boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Citigroup raised their target price on Amazon.com from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $228.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $234.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.88.

Amazon.com Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

Shares of AMZN opened at $162.77 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.69 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $185.94 and a 200-day moving average of $179.90. Amazon.com has a 1 year low of $118.35 and a 1 year high of $201.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.07.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total value of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.25, for a total transaction of $662,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 503,753 shares in the company, valued at $95,335,255.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 266,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total value of $53,281,863.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 928,433,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,696,058,938.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,106,726 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,095,028 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Amazon.com

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cooksen Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. PayPay Securities Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 64.6% in the 2nd quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 163 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Strid Group LLC acquired a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Amazon.com by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 299,959 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at $46,000. 72.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

