Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $105.00 million for the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 EPS.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $10.51 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.31 million, a PE ratio of 8.02 and a beta of 1.24. Ambac Financial Group has a 1-year low of $10.12 and a 1-year high of $18.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point boosted their price target on Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

