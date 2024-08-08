Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.410-6.470 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.0 billion-$5.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.0 billion. Amdocs also updated its Q4 2024 guidance to 1.670-1.730 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DOX shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Amdocs from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Amdocs from $97.00 to $90.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amdocs presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.50.

Shares of Amdocs stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,100,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 720,295. The stock has a market cap of $9.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Amdocs has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $80.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.43.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 17.85%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Amdocs will post 5.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

