American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Releases Earnings Results

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. American Financial Group had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 21.34%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.38 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

American Financial Group Trading Up 2.4 %

NYSE AFG traded up $2.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.45. 58,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,127. The firm has a market cap of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. American Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $105.22 and a fifty-two week high of $137.71.

American Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th were issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 15th. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of American Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $144.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $131.75.

Insider Activity at American Financial Group

In related news, Director Amy Y. Murray purchased 1,200 shares of American Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.17 per share, for a total transaction of $150,204.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,204. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

About American Financial Group

American Financial Group, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides specialty property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company offers property and transportation insurance products, such as physical damage and liability coverage for buses and trucks, inland and ocean marine, agricultural-related products, and other commercial property and specialty transportation coverages; specialty casualty insurance, including primarily excess and surplus, executive and professional liability, general liability, umbrella and excess liability, and specialty coverage in targeted markets, as well as customized programs for small to mid-sized businesses and workers' compensation insurance; and specialty financial insurance products comprising risk management insurance programs for lending and leasing institutions, fidelity and surety products, and trade credit insurance.

