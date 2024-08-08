American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR) Price Target Raised to $19.00

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Bank of America from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.50% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (up previously from $16.00) on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a report on Monday, July 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on American Healthcare REIT from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Get American Healthcare REIT alerts:

View Our Latest Report on American Healthcare REIT

American Healthcare REIT Stock Performance

NYSE AHR traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 849,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,058,972. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $15.46. American Healthcare REIT has a 52 week low of $12.63 and a 52 week high of $17.05.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $504.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.55 million. American Healthcare REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 2.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at American Healthcare REIT

In other American Healthcare REIT news, CEO Danny Prosky bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $14.20 per share, with a total value of $355,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $1,538,328.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $58,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $110,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter worth about $189,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in American Healthcare REIT during the second quarter valued at approximately $267,000. 16.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Healthcare REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Formed by the successful merger of Griffin-American Healthcare REIT III and Griffin-American Healthcare REIT IV, as well as the acquisition of the business and operations of American Healthcare Investors, American Healthcare REIT is one of the larger healthcare-focused real estate investment trusts globally with assets totaling approximately $4.2 billion in gross investment value.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for American Healthcare REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Healthcare REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.