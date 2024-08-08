Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Americold Realty Trust (NYSE:COLD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.440-1.500 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.180. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Americold Realty Trust also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.44-1.50 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Americold Realty Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded Americold Realty Trust from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays upped their price target on Americold Realty Trust from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Americold Realty Trust from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Americold Realty Trust currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.60.

COLD stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.05. 757,504 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,396,566. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16. Americold Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $21.87 and a 1-year high of $33.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -75.21%.

Americold is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics real estate and value added services. Focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of temperature-controlled warehouses, Americold owns and/or operates 245 temperature-controlled warehouses, with approximately 1.5 billion refrigerated cubic feet of storage, in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America.

