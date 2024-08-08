AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Stock Holdings Lessened by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its stake in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 941 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $1,292,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AME. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the 4th quarter valued at $589,098,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in AMETEK by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,075,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,294,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,535 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in AMETEK by 4,845.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 677,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,643,000 after purchasing an additional 663,385 shares during the period. Maren Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth $64,284,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,701,558 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $280,573,000 after acquiring an additional 255,193 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total value of $250,459.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,315,029.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other AMETEK news, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,470 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.20, for a total value of $250,194.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,579.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 1,440 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.93, for a total transaction of $250,459.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,809 shares in the company, valued at $4,315,029.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AME. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $171.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of AMETEK to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $204.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of AMETEK from $165.00 to $158.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.29.

AMETEK Price Performance

Shares of NYSE AME traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $156.75. 238,473 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,114,710. AMETEK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $136.89 and a twelve month high of $186.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $172.45. The company has a market cap of $36.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.02. AMETEK had a net margin of 19.51% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. AMETEK’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMETEK Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is 19.68%.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices in the North America, Europe, Asia, and South America, and internationally. The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets; power quality monitoring and c devices, uninterruptible power supplies, programmable power and electromagnetic compatibility test equipment, and sensors for gas turbines and dashboard instruments; heavy trucks, instrumentation, and controls for the food and beverage industries; and aircraft and engine sensors, power supplies, embedded computing, monitoring, fuel and fluid measurement, and data acquisition systems for aerospace and defense industry.

