AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires 325,774 Shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE)

AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of CAE Inc. (NYSE:CAE – Free Report) (TSE:CAE) by 110.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 619,950 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 325,774 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB’s holdings in CAE were worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAE. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,621 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $678,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,870 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 33,315,745 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $719,443,000 after purchasing an additional 2,083,595 shares during the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CAE in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,792,000. Finally, Coombe Bender & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of CAE by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Coombe Bender & Co LLC now owns 184,362 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 24,865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAE shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of CAE in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of CAE from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of CAE in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of CAE from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of CAE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of CAE stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.57. 562,041 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 587,097. CAE Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.95 and a 12 month high of $25.04. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.31.

CAE (NYSE:CAE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CAE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $835.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $863.18 million. CAE had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 6.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CAE Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAE Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides simulation training and critical operations support solutions in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Oceania and Africa, and Rest of Americas. It operates through three segments: Civil Aviation, Defense and Security, and Healthcare.

