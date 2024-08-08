AMF Tjanstepension AB Acquires Shares of 44,794 Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

AMF Tjanstepension AB acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 44,794 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $12,102,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSCO. Naples Money Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Naples Money Management LLC now owns 10,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,517 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 393.5% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 153 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Tractor Supply in the 2nd quarter valued at $629,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSCO shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price (up previously from $245.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.58.

Tractor Supply Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $8.07 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.95. 808,047 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,139,276. Tractor Supply has a 1-year low of $185.00 and a 1-year high of $290.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $270.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $259.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $27.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.83 EPS. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

