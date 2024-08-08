AMF Tjanstepension AB Has $9.58 Million Stock Position in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its holdings in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC – Free Report) by 20.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 338,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 57,865 shares during the period. AMF Tjanstepension AB owned 0.19% of Brookfield Renewable worth $9,576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 21,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 4.9% during the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,701,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable by 49.7% during the first quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Renewable by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Price Performance

Brookfield Renewable stock traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.35. 1,160,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,353. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a twelve month low of $21.35 and a twelve month high of $32.83. The company has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.49 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.24.

Brookfield Renewable Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.19%. Brookfield Renewable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -308.70%.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th.

About Brookfield Renewable

Brookfield Renewable Corporation owns and operates a portfolio of renewable power and sustainable solution assets primarily in the United States, Europe, Colombia, and Brazil. It operates hydroelectric, wind, solar, and distributed energy and sustainable solutions with an installed capacity of approximately 19,161 megawatts.

