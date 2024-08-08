Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Given Outperform Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reissued their outperform rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $380.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AMGN. UBS Group upped their price target on Amgen from $284.00 to $307.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus lifted their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair raised Amgen from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $380.00 price target (up from $375.00) on shares of Amgen in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $326.89.

NASDAQ AMGN traded up $2.18 on Wednesday, hitting $314.68. 64,723 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,634,543. Amgen has a 1-year low of $248.38 and a 1-year high of $346.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $317.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $298.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96. The company has a market cap of $168.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.00 earnings per share. Amgen’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amgen will post 19.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMGN. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Amgen by 547.8% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,005,269 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,991,738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,923,915 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,556,912,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,088,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $14,809,720,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045,657 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Amgen by 137.1% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,381,133 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $676,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,007 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 28,684.1% in the first quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 833,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $236,924,000 after purchasing an additional 830,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

