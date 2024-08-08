Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) Price Target Increased to $381.00 by Analysts at TD Cowen

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) had its price target increased by TD Cowen from $360.00 to $381.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical research company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on AMGN. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amgen from $310.00 to $303.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Barclays raised shares of Amgen from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and increased their price target for the company from $230.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a $305.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Amgen in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Amgen from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $326.89.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $6.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $318.82. 839,701 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,639,642. Amgen has a twelve month low of $248.38 and a twelve month high of $346.85. The firm has a market cap of $171.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.96, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $317.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $298.65.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The medical research company reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.01 by ($0.04). Amgen had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 156.21%. The company had revenue of $8.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.00 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amgen will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 128.57%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the first quarter valued at $28,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. United Community Bank bought a new position in Amgen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Amgen by 2,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.50% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. The company's principal products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; XGEVA for skeletal-related events prevention; Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization; Nplate for the treatment of patients with immune thrombocytopenia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; EVENITY for the treatment of osteoporosis in postmenopausal for men and women; Vectibix to treat patients with wild-type RAS metastatic colorectal cancer; BLINCYTO for the treatment of patients with acute lymphoblastic leukemia; TEPEZZA to treat thyroid eye disease; and KRYSTEXXA for the treatment of chronic refractory gout.

