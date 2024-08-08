Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.050-0.080 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $294.5 million-$296.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $294.0 million. Amplitude also updated its FY24 guidance to $0.05-$0.08 EPS.

Amplitude Trading Up 2.6 %

AMPL traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.98. The stock had a trading volume of 404,403 shares, compared to its average volume of 546,457. Amplitude has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $14.42. The company has a market capitalization of $972.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.18.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.18). Amplitude had a negative net margin of 30.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.15%. The company had revenue of $72.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Amplitude will post -0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMPL shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amplitude from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Amplitude from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Amplitude from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Amplitude presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $10.80.

Insider Activity at Amplitude

In related news, Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of Amplitude stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.16, for a total value of $32,197.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 82,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $758,631.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 28.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amplitude

Amplitude, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a digital analytics platform that analyzes customer behavior in the United States and internationally. It offers Amplitude Analytics, which provides real-time product data and reconstructed user visits; Amplitude Experiment, a solution that allows teams to test new capabilities and safely roll out new features; Amplitude CDP, an insight-driven solution that encompasses the data infrastructure, audience management, and data streaming capabilities; and Amplitude Session Replay used by product, marketing, and data teams to understand user behavior, diagnose product issues, and improve product outcomes.

