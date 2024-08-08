Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC cut its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,407 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 4.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,716,169 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,437,781,000 after buying an additional 2,160,668 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,065,652 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,991,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197,215 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Analog Devices by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,163,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,614,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,330,242 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter worth $1,225,227,000. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its stake in shares of Analog Devices by 14.3% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,155,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,019,726,000 after buying an additional 644,945 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Analog Devices from $221.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their target price on Analog Devices from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.50.

In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Analog Devices news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.70, for a total value of $2,267,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,570,541.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James Champy sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.55, for a total transaction of $980,910.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,487,947.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,642 shares of company stock worth $10,791,543 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ADI traded up $6.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $207.83. The stock had a trading volume of 413,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,347,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $209.33. The company has a market capitalization of $103.13 billion, a PE ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.08. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.99 and a 1 year high of $244.14.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 20.45% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 6.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were paid a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 4th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 85.98%.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products in the United States, rest of North and South America, Europe, Japan, China, and rest of Asia. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

