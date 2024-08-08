Analysts Set First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Target Price at $33.33

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

Several brokerages recently commented on FIBK. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of First Interstate BancSystem from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 29,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total value of $746,029.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,021,663 shares in the company, valued at $25,837,857.27. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Jonathan R. Scott Trust Dtd 11 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 30th. The disclosure for this trade can be found here . Corporate insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caprock Group LLC boosted its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 25,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 99.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after buying an additional 10,070 shares during the period. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,328 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,617,000 after purchasing an additional 6,607 shares during the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC raised its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 412.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in First Interstate BancSystem in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,003,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

FIBK opened at $27.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. First Interstate BancSystem has a twelve month low of $20.81 and a twelve month high of $33.00.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.03. First Interstate BancSystem had a net margin of 17.76% and a return on equity of 8.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that First Interstate BancSystem will post 2.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 74.90%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

