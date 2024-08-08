AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($1.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.89) by ($0.82), Yahoo Finance reports. The firm had revenue of $10.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.85 million. AnaptysBio had a negative return on equity of 161.40% and a negative net margin of 711.17%.

AnaptysBio Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $31.54 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average is $25.11. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $38.85. The firm has a market cap of $861.64 million, a P/E ratio of -5.14 and a beta of -0.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ANAB has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Friday, May 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other AnaptysBio news, Director Hollings Renton sold 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total value of $45,162.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,162. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Mulroy sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.72, for a total transaction of $35,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,866.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,900 shares of company stock valued at $484,824 over the last ninety days. 33.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Articles

