Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Angi Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.03.

Several analysts recently commented on ANGI shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Angi in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on Angi from $4.00 to $3.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on Angi from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $2.59 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.31. Angi has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -51.80 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02. Angi had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The business had revenue of $315.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Angi will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Kulesh Shanmugasundaram sold 11,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.32, for a total transaction of $27,255.36. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 125,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,607.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 35,244 shares of company stock valued at $73,190 over the last ninety days. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Angi during the first quarter worth approximately $1,234,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in Angi by 469.5% in the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 511,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 421,841 shares during the last quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE raised its position in Angi by 377.0% in the 4th quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 6,284,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,648,000 after buying an additional 4,966,764 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in Angi by 54.3% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 449,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 158,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, General American Investors Co. Inc. raised its position in Angi by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. now owns 1,433,704 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,570,000 after buying an additional 246,335 shares during the last quarter. 12.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

