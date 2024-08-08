AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

AngloGold Ashanti (NYSE:AU – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The mining company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.09, Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 EPS.
AngloGold Ashanti Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:AU traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,455,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,865. AngloGold Ashanti has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $30.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $25.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.94.
AngloGold Ashanti Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from AngloGold Ashanti’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.19.
About AngloGold Ashanti
AngloGold Ashanti plc operates as a gold mining company in Africa, Australia, and the Americas. The company primarily explores for gold, as well as produces silver and sulphuric acid as by-products. Its flagship property is a 100% owned Geita mine located in the Lake Victoria goldfields of the Mwanza region in north-western Tanzania.
