Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD) Shares Sold by Thomasville National Bank

Thomasville National Bank lessened its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,668 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 390 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,151 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 38.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 15,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $950,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 287.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 65,183 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $3,962,000 after purchasing an additional 48,376 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its holdings in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 25.8% in the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 36,795 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD remained flat at $60.50 during trading on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,439,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,755. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12 month low of $51.66 and a 12 month high of $67.49. The firm has a market cap of $108.73 billion, a PE ratio of 25.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.39.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV ( NYSE:BUD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.21 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 9.89%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.72 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on BUD. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. UBS Group upgraded Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

