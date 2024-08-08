ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.07, Briefing.com reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 17.15%. The company had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. ANI Pharmaceuticals updated its FY24 guidance to $4.38-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance to 4.380-4.820 EPS.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.6 %

ANIP stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.35. The company had a trading volume of 906,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,343. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.00 and a 200 day moving average of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.12. The company has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.63 and a beta of 0.75. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $48.20 and a 52 week high of $70.81.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, SVP Ori Gutwerg sold 2,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $199,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,174,209. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Chad Gassert sold 20,000 shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.41, for a total value of $1,288,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 213,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,733,886.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 148,202 shares of company stock worth $9,387,374. Company insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ANIP. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 price objective on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.75.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Articles

