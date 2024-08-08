Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX) Director Purchases $19,968.00 in Stock

Annexon, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) Director William H. Carson purchased 3,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.24 per share, for a total transaction of $19,968.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,840. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Annexon Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ANNX opened at $5.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $498.11 million, a PE ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.29. Annexon, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.57 and a twelve month high of $8.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.48 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34.

Annexon (NASDAQ:ANNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.11. Equities research analysts predict that Annexon, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BVF Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,780,000. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 41.4% during the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 8,061,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,600,000 after buying an additional 2,359,793 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,647,000. Candriam S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of Annexon during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,061,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Annexon by 96.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,747,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,871,000 after buying an additional 1,839,329 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANNX shares. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Annexon in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Annexon from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Annexon in a research note on Wednesday, June 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annexon presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.33.

Annexon, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines for treating inflammatory-related diseases. Its lead candidate is ANX005, an investigational full-length monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with guillain-barré syndrome; completed Phase II clinical trial for treating Huntington's disease; and in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

