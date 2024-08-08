Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price.

Anterix Stock Up 5.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 68,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Heard Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Heard Capital LLC now owns 1,829,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,961,000 after buying an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Anterix by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 876,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,443,000 after acquiring an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Anterix by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 318,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,689,000 after acquiring an additional 6,844 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Anterix by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 178,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Anterix by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 135,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

