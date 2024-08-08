Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Price Target Increased to $61.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) had its target price upped by investment analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.41% from the stock’s current price.
Anterix Stock Up 5.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ ATEX traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $39.00. 68,659 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,470. The stock has a market capitalization of $724.19 million, a P/E ratio of -80.10 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.48. Anterix has a twelve month low of $28.70 and a twelve month high of $42.41.
Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.39). Anterix had a negative net margin of 217.80% and a negative return on equity of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anterix will post -2.02 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Anterix Company Profile
Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks and innovative broadband solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Anterix
- How to Most Effectively Use the MarketBeat Earnings Screener
- Owens-Corning Stock: Good Value or Recession Red Flag?
- The Most Important Warren Buffett Stock for Investors: His Own
- Datadog Exceeds Q2 Expectations, Solidifies Market Leadership
- How to Calculate Retirement Income: MarketBeat’s Calculator
- Cybersecurity Stock Surges, Promising Double-Digit Gains
Receive News & Ratings for Anterix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anterix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.