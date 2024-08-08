Apella Capital LLC Acquires 374 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apella Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 60.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 995 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 112.0% in the first quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 53 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on NFLX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Netflix from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $681.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $1.91 on Wednesday, hitting $611.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,182,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,938,514. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $344.73 and a 1-year high of $697.49. The stock has a market cap of $263.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $654.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $616.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The firm had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Netflix

In related news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CFO Spencer Adam Neumann sold 564 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $613.08, for a total transaction of $345,777.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at $19,128,159.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,349 shares of company stock worth $60,762,042 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

