Apella Capital LLC Buys 377 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Apella Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,132 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 20,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,312,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 4,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1.7% during the first quarter. Culbertson A N & Co. Inc. now owns 4,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IWN traded down $1.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $154.69. 1,612,775 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,258,616. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $124.97 and a fifty-two week high of $174.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $156.75 and a 200-day moving average of $154.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.17.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.