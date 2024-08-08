Apella Capital LLC Increases Stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Apella Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 75.2% during the 1st quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Occidental Petroleum by 86.0% during the 4th quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 519 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Able Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Insider Activity at Occidental Petroleum

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 334,461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.75 per share, with a total value of $19,984,044.75. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 255,281,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,253,071,059. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 4,656,747 shares of company stock valued at $278,664,028. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of OXY traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.11. The company had a trading volume of 9,868,869 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,953,234. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $49.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.50 and a beta of 1.61. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $71.18.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.93 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 15.62% and a return on equity of 17.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 24.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on OXY shares. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.31.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on OXY

About Occidental Petroleum

(Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and North Africa. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The company's Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.