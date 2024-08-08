Apella Capital LLC Lowers Position in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Apella Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,393 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after acquiring an additional 6,707,019 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after acquiring an additional 857,423 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,380,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,162,000 after acquiring an additional 219,855 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,027,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,083,000 after buying an additional 191,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Invesco Preferred ETF by 53.9% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,318,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,658,000 after buying an additional 461,692 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:PGX traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,490,803. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.68. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12-month low of $10.14 and a 12-month high of $12.06.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

