Apella Capital LLC Sells 558 Shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 9.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 558 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF were worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BOND. Tectonic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,481,000 after purchasing an additional 75,087 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 350,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,223,000 after buying an additional 47,501 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 636.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 346,903 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,867,000 after acquiring an additional 299,795 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 305,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,092,000 after acquiring an additional 26,082 shares during the period. Finally, Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 294,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,059,000 after acquiring an additional 36,178 shares during the period.

BOND traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $93.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 644,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,079. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $85.10 and a 1 year high of $94.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $91.59 and its 200-day moving average is $91.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

