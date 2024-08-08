Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 179 Shares of First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Water ETF (NYSEARCA:FIW – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,519 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Water ETF were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Water ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $144,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $155,000. Finally, Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Water ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Shares of First Trust Water ETF stock traded up $1.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $103.82. 23,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,381. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.23 and a beta of 0.99. First Trust Water ETF has a one year low of $77.11 and a one year high of $108.69.

First Trust Water ETF Company Profile

First Trust ISE Water Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the ISE Water Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of 36 stocks that derive a substantial portion of their revenues from the potable and wastewater industries.

