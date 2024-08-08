Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires 84 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PFW Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.3% in the second quarter. PFW Advisors LLC now owns 1,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,017 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 23.0% in the second quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 758,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $383,594,000 after buying an additional 141,862 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 9.1% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.4% during the second quarter. Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. now owns 994 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PH has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $610.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $629.00 to $613.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $618.00 to $610.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Bank of America upped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $594.69.

Shares of Parker-Hannifin stock traded up $55.58 on Thursday, reaching $568.08. The company had a trading volume of 1,415,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 668,753. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $524.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $530.20. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of 26.73, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.44.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.40% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

