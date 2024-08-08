Aprio Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sasol Limited (NYSE:SSL – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 11,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SSL. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sasol by 53.0% in the 1st quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 352,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,754,000 after buying an additional 122,108 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sasol by 218.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 83,712 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 57,442 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sasol by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 78,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Sasol by 7,100.7% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 65,814 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 64,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Sasol by 223.8% during the 4th quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 61,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 42,753 shares during the period. 1.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sasol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday.

Sasol stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.16. The stock had a trading volume of 282,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,182. Sasol Limited has a 1-year low of $6.22 and a 1-year high of $14.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

Sasol Limited operates as an integrated chemical and energy company in South Africa. It offers alumina, such as battery materials, catalyst supports, abrasives and polishing, and polymer additives; cobalt fischer-tropsch; carbon-based products; recarburiser; graphite electrodes; mono-ethylene glycol, ethylene, propylene, sasfroth blends, sodium cyanide, caustic soda, hydrochloric acid, sulfuric acid, calcium chloride, chlorine, alcohols, aromatic blends, methyl alcohol, polyethylene, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, cresols, xylenols, phenols, limestone ammonium nitrate, ammonium nitrate solution, and nitric acid.

