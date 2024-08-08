Aprio Wealth Management LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,190,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,254,000 after purchasing an additional 17,892 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aflac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $197,820,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Aflac by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,806,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $155,140,000 after buying an additional 113,226 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in Aflac by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,577,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,129,000 after buying an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Aflac by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,483,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,407,000 after buying an additional 46,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

Aflac stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.58. 1,000,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,239,323. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $72.78 and a 12-month high of $104.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $57.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.95. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.03.

Aflac Announces Dividend

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.35% and a return on equity of 16.22%. Aflac’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Aflac’s payout ratio is 22.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 22,378 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total value of $1,957,403.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,381,329.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on AFL. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Aflac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.08.

About Aflac

(Free Report)

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

