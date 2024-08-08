Aprio Wealth Management LLC Has $208,000 Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 26.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 661 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ORG Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 73.4% in the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 970.8% in the 1st quarter. CNB Bank now owns 257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Adirondack Trust Co. grew its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 78.3% in the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IWP traded up $3.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $107.62. 547,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 792,558. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $85.24 and a one year high of $115.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.94. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

