Aprio Wealth Management LLC Invests $297,000 in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Aprio Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 4,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lynx Investment Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $90.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $78.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.06.

Mondelez International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ traded up $0.79 during trading on Thursday, reaching $70.21. The company had a trading volume of 3,276,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,247,816. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.75 and a 52 week high of $77.20. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $66.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.72. The stock has a market cap of $94.18 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 16.69%. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 14th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.68%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

