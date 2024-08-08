Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.31 billion. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. Aramark’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. Aramark updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.570- EPS.

Aramark Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of Aramark stock traded up $0.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $34.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 824,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,327,985. Aramark has a 12 month low of $23.95 and a 12 month high of $35.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.26 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98. The company has a market capitalization of $9.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Aramark Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ARMK has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aramark has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.97.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

