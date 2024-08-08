Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Given New $39.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on ARMK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Aramark from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Aramark from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $35.97.

Get Aramark alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Aramark

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.19. 331,568 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,324,740. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.26 and its 200 day moving average is $31.98. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a 1-year low of $23.95 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Aramark had a net margin of 3.43% and a return on equity of 13.82%. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Aramark will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aramark Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.97%.

Institutional Trading of Aramark

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aramark during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Twin Tree Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Aramark by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Aramark by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares in the last quarter.

About Aramark

(Get Free Report)

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.