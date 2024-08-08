ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) PT Lowered to $136.00

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $148.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ARCB has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered ArcBest from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ArcBest from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Bank of America upped their price target on ArcBest from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on ArcBest from $159.00 to $150.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on ArcBest from $133.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $143.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCB opened at $103.45 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. ArcBest has a 12-month low of $86.93 and a 12-month high of $153.60. The firm has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.81, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.48.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. ArcBest had a net margin of 2.80% and a return on equity of 15.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ArcBest will post 8.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.66%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the first quarter valued at about $666,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest during the fourth quarter worth approximately $811,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the fourth quarter valued at $9,298,000. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP acquired a new position in ArcBest during the 4th quarter valued at about $806,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 154,972 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the last quarter. 99.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

