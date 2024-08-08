Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.21 EPS

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.85) by $1.21, Yahoo Finance reports. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.61% and a negative net margin of 81.59%. The firm had revenue of $49.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Arcturus Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ARCT traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $19.17. The stock had a trading volume of 178,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,928. The firm has a market cap of $516.29 million, a P/E ratio of -4.79 and a beta of 2.64. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.83. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.52 and a 12-month high of $45.00.

Insider Transactions at Arcturus Therapeutics

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 26,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total transaction of $1,040,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 447,448 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,394.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 13.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ARCT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Arcturus Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.60.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, a late-stage clinical messenger RNA medicines and vaccine company, focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and other products within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its technology platforms include LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and STARR mRNA.

