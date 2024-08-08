Arden Trust Co Reduces Stake in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Arden Trust Co decreased its position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,261 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 641 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Relx were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Relx by 2.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 46,619 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Relx by 9.5% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 77,856 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,572,000 after buying an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 16.9% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Relx by 6.1% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Relx during the first quarter valued at $260,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Relx Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RELX traded up $0.05 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.15. 1,099,695 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,153. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.69. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $31.38 and a 1 year high of $47.42.

Relx Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.234 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 2nd.

Relx Company Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

