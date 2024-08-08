Arden Trust Co Sells 3,283 Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA)

Arden Trust Co cut its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,857 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria were worth $159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BBVA. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 237.7% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,120 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 139.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,906 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria by 295.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 4,076 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the period. 2.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria alerts:

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Trading Down 0.3 %

BBVA stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.56. 2,482,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,173. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.52. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $12.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria ( NYSE:BBVA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $9.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 27.55%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BBVA. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. BNP Paribas cut Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Company Profile

(Free Report)

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA provides retail banking, wholesale banking, and asset management services in the United States, Spain, Mexico, Turkey, South America, and internationally. The company offers savings account, demand deposits, and time deposits; and loan products, such as residential mortgages, other households, credit card loans, loans to enterprises and public sector, as well as consumer finance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, S.A. (NYSE:BBVA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.